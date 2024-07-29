Put together by island events company Meta Events, the ‘Meta Lounge’ will open on Friday (August 2) on Marine Parade.
The ‘Ibiza style pop-up lounge’ will be open from Thursday to Sunday throughout August, and will offer a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views.
Special ‘family days’ will also be held every Sunday, featuring free entertainment for all ages such as live music, face painting and games.
A spokesperson from Meta Events said: ‘The lounge promises to be a hub for community connection, unforgettable experiences and a celebration of local talent.
‘The lounge is committed to supporting local businesses and talent. Partnerships with local suppliers like ELS for audio-visual and lighting, as well as Wanderbar for their exceptional bar service, is just the beginning of our dedication to the community.’
The new lounge will also celebrate pride weekend on August 25 and August 26.
Mr Quirk will also be offering free DJ lessons for budding teenage DJs at the new venue from 3pm to 4:30pm every Thursday and Friday, starting on August 2.
He added: ‘This is an opportunity for young talent to learn from experienced DJs and express themselves creatively.
‘We believe in nurturing the next generation of musicians and artists, and the Meta Lounge is the perfect platform for them to shine.’
Co-founder Melanie Webb said: ‘Phil and I both grew up in Peel, and it's always been a dream of ours to contribute to its vibrancy.
‘The Meta Lounge promises to add more energy and excitement to the already vibrant Peel. We encourage everyone to come down, say hello, and be a part of this exciting new chapter.’
If you wish to keep up with the latest news regarding the new lounge, you can follow them on Facebook by searching ‘Meta Lounge’.