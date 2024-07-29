A new pop-up lounge is set to be opened in Peel this weekend which will look to ‘bring a vibrant new energy to its historic promenade’.

Put together by island events company Meta Events, the ‘Meta Lounge’ will open on Friday (August 2) on Marine Parade.

The ‘Ibiza style pop-up lounge’ will be open from Thursday to Sunday throughout August, and will offer a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views.

Special ‘family days’ will also be held every Sunday, featuring free entertainment for all ages such as live music, face painting and games.

A spokesperson from Meta Events said: ‘The lounge promises to be a hub for community connection, unforgettable experiences and a celebration of local talent.

‘The Meta Lounge occupies the former site of an open-air swimming pool, once the buzzing heart of Peel in the 1950s and 1960s. After years of quiet, this iconic location is being revitalised as a vibrant social space for the whole community.

‘The lounge is committed to supporting local businesses and talent. Partnerships with local suppliers like ELS for audio-visual and lighting, as well as Wanderbar for their exceptional bar service, is just the beginning of our dedication to the community.’

The new lounge will also celebrate pride weekend on August 25 and August 26.

Smokin Jo, the only female DJ to win the ‘DJ Magazine's DJ of the Year’ award, will be headlining the pride celebration, closing the festivities on the Sunday with a ‘special sunset mix’ from 8pm to 10pm.

Phil Quirk, director of Meta Events, said: ‘The Meta Lounge is more than just a place to grab a drink; it's about adding to the spirit of community that thrives here. We're creating a space where people can connect, relax, and create lasting memories.’

Phil Quirk, Meta Lounge co-founder
Phil Quirk, Meta Lounge co-founder (N/A)

Mr Quirk will also be offering free DJ lessons for budding teenage DJs at the new venue from 3pm to 4:30pm every Thursday and Friday, starting on August 2.

He added: ‘This is an opportunity for young talent to learn from experienced DJs and express themselves creatively.

‘We believe in nurturing the next generation of musicians and artists, and the Meta Lounge is the perfect platform for them to shine.’

Co-founder Melanie Webb said: ‘Phil and I both grew up in Peel, and it's always been a dream of ours to contribute to its vibrancy.

‘The Meta Lounge promises to add more energy and excitement to the already vibrant Peel. We encourage everyone to come down, say hello, and be a part of this exciting new chapter.’

If you wish to keep up with the latest news regarding the new lounge, you can follow them on Facebook by searching ‘Meta Lounge’.