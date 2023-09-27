The Department of Infrastructure is proposing to develop a storage treatment facility to deal with some of the island’s hazardous waste.
It comes after the publication of a written response on the matter which asked Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall What problematic waste is currently being stored on the Island; where and in what quantities; and when the Minister intends to bring forward a comprehensive Waste Strategy that includes measures to deal with problematic waste.
In his response, Mr Crookall said: ‘For the purpose of the response, ‘problematic’ is taken to mean waste for which there is currently no permitted on-Island disposal or treatment route, or a means for accessing an off-Island disposal or treatment facility; ‘means’ includes method for transportation but does not include an assessment of affordability.’
The response detailed plans to treat Asphalt Waste Containing Coal Tar (AWCCT). According to OCL Regeneration, a UK-based disposal company, asphalt was used as a binder in past UK road construction, but is deemed hazardous and can be carcinogenic.
There is currently 275 tonnes of the material in the island, the majority of which (250 tonnes) is at the Stoney Mountain Quarry in Foxdale.
There is also 20 tonnes in Ballabeg and 5 tonnes in East Quay in Peel, however there are plans to move the AWCCT to Stoney Mountain Quarry following the delivery of the specialist containers required for the transportation of the material.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said: ‘In the short term the department has submitted a proposal for the stabilisation of all AWCCT currently stored on-Island for use, once stabilised, in a specific construction project.
‘Longer term, the department is proposing to develop a storage and stabilisation/treatment facility for AWCCT. This would allow the use of stabilised material in suitable highways and other construction projects, reducing the need to dispose of waste to landfill.
‘This is in keeping with the waste hierarchy which seeks to minimise the quantity of material disposed of to landfill.’
Dr Haywood, who tabled the question said: ‘I think what is needed is that DoI’s Waste strategy becomes a comprehensive document that deals with all waste (Household and commercial) to provide safe routes for disposal. ‘