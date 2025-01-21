The proposed doctor strike scheduled to take place later this week has been deferred.
Claire Christian, Minister for Health and Social Care, said that following discussions late last night (Monday) an agreement has been reached on the terms of a revised offer.
This revised offer will therefore be put forward to members of the British Medical Association once again (BMA).
The strike, which was set to begin at 7am on Wednesday, January 22, and end at 7am on Friday, January 24, would’ve marked the first industrial action by doctors employed by Manx Care in the Isle of Man's history.
Manx Care had originally outlined detailed guidance on what patients could expect had the strike action taken place, with some patients already receiving notification of cancelled appointments.
However, as the industrial action is now not going ahead, it was confirmed that Manx Care will ‘endeavor to contact affected patients by the end of today to reinstate appointments where possible’.
Claire Christian told members in the first sitting of Tynwald in 2025 that she was ‘pleased’ that the industrial action won’t be taking place this week.
In response to a question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge, Ms Christian said: ‘As I’m sure you’re all aware on January 14 2025, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced they would be taking industrial action between 7am on Wednesday January 22 and 7am on Friday January 24.
‘Manx Care has had continued discussions with the BMA.
‘Late last night (Monday) the BMA and Manx Care reached an agreed position on the terms of a revised offer.
‘This will now be formally put to the membership.
‘I am pleased to report that the industrial action planned for this week will now be deferred in view of this.
‘Manx Care has negotiated and offered several options to try and address discrepancies in pay in comparison with their UK counterparts, and the agreement has been based on these principals.
‘Details will follow as the two parties conclude their deliberations.’
The dispute stems from an ongoing pay negotiation, with doctors seeking a 12.6% increase for the 2023/24 pay year to align earnings with their UK counterparts.