The allegations by the National Association of Head Teachers are outlined in a letter sent to the Manx government’s interim chief executive officer Mark Lewin.
Robert Kelsall, the union’s assistant general secretary, said the letter constituted a formal notice of a collective dispute.
He said: ‘We are compelled to raise a formal collective dispute regarding a flagrant abuse of established policies and procedures, bullying and intimidation of school leaders, and the fostering of a toxic culture within DESC.
‘It is our considered view that these breaches disproportionately and exclusively affect members of NAHT and represent a direct attack on the union membership and legitimate activities of members and elected NAHT officials.’
He said the actions and conduct of the senior leadership had led to a ‘significant breakdown’ in industrial relations and a ‘profound loss of trust and confidence’.
The letter followed a meeting held with the union’s branch executive committee and has been copied to the Manx Industrial Relations Service and Education Minister Daphne Caine.
Mr Kelsall requested a meeting arranged ‘at the earliest opportunity’ to seek a resolution and avoid further escalation of the dispute.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture has refuted the claims.
In a statement it said: ‘The department is aware of the letter issued by the National Association of Head Teachers and acknowledges the serious nature of the concerns raised.
‘In relation to the allegations – including suggestions of a toxic culture and abuse of policies – the department completely refutes these claims. They do not reflect the standards or values we uphold within DESC.
‘We believe the concerns stem from a matter that has been under discussion for some time and remains subject to ongoing internal processes. While we recognise the impact on those involved, it would be inappropriate to comment further to ensure due process, fairness, and confidentiality.’
It added: ‘DESC remains committed to working constructively with all recognised teaching unions and professional associations. We continue to engage on key matters including pay, working conditions, and professional support for educators.
‘A respectful and collaborative relationship with all education partners – including school leaders and their representatives – is essential to delivering the best outcomes for learners across the Isle of Man. We remain open to meaningful dialogue to support that goal.’