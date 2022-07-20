Flood defence work still ongoing

Issues still need to be addressed to progress a re-insurance scheme in the island.

That’s according to the Treasury Minister, who was responding to a question from Garff MHK Daphne Caine at this week’s Tynwald sitting.

She asked what progress has been made since March 2021.

In response, Dr Alex Allinson stated that in March 2021, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) was contacted about possible access to the Flood Re scheme.

In April 2021, DEFRA responded with issues that needed to be addressed, which led to a meeting in June 2021.

At this meeting, the main issues flagged were: the need to align the island’s rateable value of properties with the UK’s council tax system and primary legislation needs to be amended to extend the scheme to the Isle of Man.

Dr Allinson confirmed that it has not been possible to address these two issues so far.

In a supplementary question, Mrs Caine sought confirmation that the scheme is being actively progressed and that there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for Laxey residents unable to insure their homes.

Dr Allinson confirmed that contact is still underway.

Elsewhere, on Wednesday morning, Garff commissioners released a statement from the Department of Infrastructure regarding the ongoing flood defence works on Glen Road.

Work in the river is expected to begin this week, and by the end of the month, the contractor plans to begin clearing as much vegetation as possible from the backs of the properties that lead onto the river.

Time allowing, they also intend to start the installation of several concrete tows along the riverbank as part of the next phase of the project.