Restaurant’s plans to add seating on prom

The owner of Rio’s BBQ & Rodizio Restaurant wants to put seating outside by re-purposing two parking spaces.

Marcelo Mazzitelli wants to ‘provide a new outdoor dining concept in Douglas’ and make the most of the glorious view of Douglas bay from Loch Promenade.

The all-you-can-eat Brazilian BBQ in the capital opened in July 2020.

He has already received permission for some tables directly outside the restaurant, hugging the railings, but these could only be small in order to not cause an obstruction to pedestrians.

Mr Mazzitelli instead wants to make full use of the outside area by constructing a covered seating area.

It would be made accessible for wheelchairs and lights and outdoor heating could be provided to make the area comfortable – all of which would be put away overnight.

Concept art has been posted online, alongside an open call for people to give their opinion on the idea.

The Facebook post reads: ‘We are in a prime location in the town with a beautiful sea view overlooking the water fountain and the Tower of Refuge.

‘Not only is outdoor dining a natural ventilation against germs like Covid, but it will also add much-needed character to this part of the Prom.’

Mr Mazzitelli believes they can comfortably fit four or five tables outside by replacing two car parking spaces directly outside the restaurant’s entrance.

It is hoped that with enough local support he can submit a successful planning application for the idea.

Mr Mazzitelli said: ‘It’s not only for me, we have businesses next door either side.

‘It would be nice to make better use of the promenade.

‘Young people have nowhere to go, you have to have something different to bring people here.’

The restaurant has curated a snacks menu for the outdoor area which would be used for fast table service and drinks from the bar, rather than offering a full dining experience.