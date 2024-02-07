Dandara is seeking planners’ approval to build more homes on an estate in the south than previously approved.
The developer wants to build 31 terraced and semi-detached homes at Reayrt Mie, Ballasalla, on land it was previously given permission to build 21.
In its new application (24/00082/B), Dandara said that demand for terraced and semi-detached housing is proving to be the strongest in phase two of the development so it is reacting to this to help meet the demand.
The 21 homes previously approved were predominantly detached with two short terraces and a pair of semi-detached dwellings.
It said: ‘Needless to say an increase in the number of smaller units within the application site results in an increase in the total number of dwellings, in this instance changing from 21 to 31.
‘Whilst demand for four-bed detached dwellings is not as strong as anticipated when PA 19/00137/B was prepared there will still be those house types available on other plots within phase two.
‘The dwelling types now proposed will be finished in similar materials to those previously approved and will not result in adverse change to the street scene or to the character of the development overall.
‘Each dwelling will be provided with two off-street parking spaces, and three of the dwellings will also have garages. A revised affordable housing contribution will be agreed with the Department and Dol Housing Division.’