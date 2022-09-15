Plans for new flats at scenic spot
The modern-style building would include a penthouse and roof terrace. On the left is the Manx Radio building
Plans have been submitted (22/01113/B) to replace a building on Douglas Head with a new block of flats.
The existing residential property, known as ‘Gloccamorra’ would be demolished and replaced with seven luxury flats.
The first three floors would each have two, two-bed flats, with a penthouse three-bed flat on the top with a seaward facing terrace.
A basement level car park would include 14 spaces, as well as spaces for cyclists.
There would also be 59 solar panels located on the flat roof, and seven wall mounted electric car charging points integrated into the car park.
Gloccamorra neighbours a vacant residential plot known as Stanley House, and Manx Radio Broadcasting House, which is set about nine metres above it.
These new plans for the 0.37 acre site are from its owner, a Mr John Barton, with the agent being Kay Associates Chartered Architects Ltd.
Gloccomorra is a small, two-story building with three bedrooms.
The neighbouring site, Stanley House, received planning approval (PA 04/00032/B) for a block of six flats in 2006, but these were never implemented.
lIn other planning news, plans have also been put in (22/01112/B) for seven bungalows to be built on empty land next to the Ginger Hall pub in Sulby, situated behind its car park.
Five of the houses would have garages.
They would be arranged into a cul de sac, with access from the A3 Lezayre Road.
