Plans to breathe new life into a derelict apartment building on Victoria Road in Douglas have been given the go ahead.
ASAP LTD submitted the fresh bid for the project for Sea Court, Victoria Road, Douglas having been forced back to the drawing board after previous proposals were rejected as the new building was too high and overlooked other properties.
But now plans to turn the dilapidated three-apartment block into six new apartments have been given the green light by the planning committee.
Under the proposals, now granted, each of the six flats will have its own outdoor space, either a terrace or balcony with the exception of a flat on the first-floor at the back in order to respect the privacy of a neighbouring property.
The site will include 12 parking spaces - two spaces per property - and a rack to store bicycles as well as communal gardens.
In supporting documents for the application, a representative from architects Savage Chadwick said the planning bid has been created in an to attempt to resolve issues which led to the previous application being rejected.
These issues included concerns around scale, the affect the proposed development would have on the area's character and the apparent loss of biodiversity in the area.
Part of the application's design and access statement reads: ‘The building is dilapidated, in poor condition and has no architectural value.
'The existing building on the site is of indeterminable age, having been altered and extended many times throughout its’s history. What remains is a mish-mash of styles and forms, with little or no architectural merit.’
The design and access statement concluded that the latest scheme was in keeping with the site.
It said: ‘The building use is appropriate for its site. Accessibility to the site and parking amenities are considerably improved.
‘The building appearance and visual impact is appropriate and acceptable.’
Despite the concerns raised by the previous application, the latest proposals were approved unanimously by the planning committee this week.