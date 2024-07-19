A Manx charity has donated specialised equipment to the National Sport Centre (NSC) aimed at improving the lives of young people with disabilities.
The donation, from Microgaming’s PlayItForward charity, is set to enhance the inclusive environment at the NSC, providing a safe and engaging space for learning, socialising and staying active.
The initiative is being overseen by Gareth Lloyd, the Isle of Man's disabilities and activities co-ordinator, along with Manx Sports and Recreation (MSR) coaches Dan Smith and Lucas Watterson.
The NSC will run a number of activity sessions that are hosted by UCM students, complemented by a free play area equipped with soft play materials.
While the activity sessions will incorporate a number of disability school sports programmes such as bike for life classes and swimming lessons, the fact that many attendees have a higher level of additional needs means the free play area of the NSC has seen increased attendances recently, and it’s in this area of the centre where PlayItForward’s donation will have the biggest impact.
It’s hoped that teachers will be able to better help their pupils develop basic skills and forms of communication in an environment where they feel safe and comfortable, helping parents keep them active and ensuring that they get more stimulation from each session.
Since its launch in 2014, PlayItForward has invested more than £2.5 million into the island community, having supported more than 270 different charities and worthy causes.
And now every Tuesday, specialist provision centres (SPCs) in the island are able to visit the NSC and give pupils the experience of being out in the community.
Many pupils attending SPCs struggle to adapt to new environments, so it’s hoped that these weekly visits can provide a fixed point on their schedule.
PlayItForward say it’s happy to support such an important initiative and will continue working to develop further opportunities for those with additional needs on the island in future.
Gareth Lloyd said: ‘We’re very grateful for the support provided to the NSC by Microgaming’s PlayItForward programme.
‘The company’s generous donation of equipment will be of huge benefit to young people involved in SPCs now and in the future, helping them keep active while learning and exploring through play.’
Kate Moughtin, senior corporate social responsibility manager at Microgaming, said: ‘We sincerely hope that the specialist equipment we’ll be providing to the NSC will help young people with disabilities enjoy sport in a safe and playful way.
‘Having watched Gareth and his team in action, what they provide is so much more than a PE lesson; it’s also about helping children feel comfortable and providing respite for parents and carers – both of which are hugely important aspects for our community.’