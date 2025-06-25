A police investigation has been launched after a vehicle was damaged after a wrench was thrown through the windscreen.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, June 21 near the road bridge linking the east and west quays of Peel.
Posting online, the western neighbourhood policing team urged witnesses to come forward saying: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle.
‘Between 2.30am and 3.07am on Saturday, June 21, a vehicle sustained significant damage to its front windshield after an unknown male threw a wrench through it in the area of the road bridge which links East Quay and West Quay.
‘During this incident, another vehicle was damaged, however, the vehicle subsequently left the scene. We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of this vehicle, as they may have information regarding the incident.
‘Witnesses should contact Peel Police Station on 842208 quoting reference 97/4723/25, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.