It happened in the area of Kerroo Coar last night (Friday October 20) and has resulted in a man being arrested who is said to be currently in custody at Police HQ.
‘Police are keen to emphasise that whilst they will deal with such incidents robustly, the Isle of Man remains a very safe place to residents and visitors.’
The police have since said they are keen to speak with anybody who witnessed the incident or who has information that would assist them. In addition they are trying to trace two youths who came face to face with the male involved.
If this is you, or you know who they are, or if you can help enquiries, contact Police HQ on 631212 quoting incident 26 of October 20.