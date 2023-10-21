Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Peel, with reports of a man carrying a knife.

It happened in the area of Kerroo Coar last night (Friday October 20) and has resulted in a man being arrested who is said to be currently in custody at Police HQ.

Pictures being shared on several platforms have shown armed officers making an arrest.

Isle of Man Today were sent this picture of armed police in Peel on Friday night. (-)

A Police statement said: ‘There were no injuries relating to this event and the Constabulary apologies for any inconvenience to the public whilst the incident was contained.

‘Police are keen to emphasise that whilst they will deal with such incidents robustly, the Isle of Man remains a very safe place to residents and visitors.’

The police have since said they are keen to speak with anybody who witnessed the incident or who has information that would assist them. In addition they are trying to trace two youths who came face to face with the male involved.

If this is you, or you know who they are, or if you can help enquiries, contact Police HQ on 631212 quoting incident 26 of October 20.