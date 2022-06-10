Police explain options when offenders go wrong way on mountain

The electronic barrier being trialled at the Creg-Ny-Baa

Yesterday two French people were arrested for riding against the one-way system on the Mountain Road.

They were issued with a formal police caution for that offence.

A police spokesman said: ‘When dealing with any offence arrest is one option available to officers and we always have to consider if it was necessary and proportional.

‘Those riding against the one-way system on the Mountain Road during TT or entering a closed road during TT will likely be arrested every time as it is proportionate and necessary to do so for public safety.

‘We can also for example issue fixed penalty notices or report persons for summons.’

People arrested are detained in custody to allow the police to secure and preserve evidence.

A decision is made based on a number of factors once police officers have looked at the evidence.

These factors include:

Type of offence

Aggravating factors such as risk to others

How long the offence too place

Mitigating factors such as first offence, where they are from, how long are they or will they be on the island.