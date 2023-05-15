Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was nearly hit by a white Ford Transit tipper.
A constabulary spokesperson said: 'At approximately 4.30pm on Thursday, May 11, a white Ford Transit tipper is understood to have been stopped in the middle of the road at Main Road, Kirk Michael.
'The vehicle was stationary in the road at an angle before it then continued through Kirk Michael village swerving in the road and narrowly avoiding hitting a pedestrian.
'Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.'