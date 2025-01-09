Police in the south of the island have warned drivers to slow down while diversions are in place for a road resurfacing scheme.
The works on the A5 Castletown Road, Rushen, began on Monday this week and are expected to continue for five weeks, with completion due on or before Friday February 14.
During that time, it will be subject to a temporary closure order from the Shore Road junction to a point just short of the grounds to Rushen Primary School.
Traffic is being diverted from Port St Mary and Port Erin via Beach Road, Station Road and Four Roads.
On-street parking at the bottom of Beach Road has been suspended.
But police say there have been reports of drivers ignoring the speed limits on Beach Road and Mount Gawne Road, which is also being used as a diversion.
‘You will see additional speed enforcement over the next six weeks - nobody wants three points and a £120 fine, so please allow a couple of extra minutes for your journey and keep your speed down.’
One parent posted a comment saying: ‘The speed of some of vehicles going along Four Roads from the roundabout to PSM School has been ridiculous! They have been flying past us and scaring my daughter ‘
Another comment read: ‘I was driving from Port St Mary to Castletown and the number of cars that flew up off the Beach Road - you’d think they didn’t realise there was a bend and people park in the road.’
During the works, vehicle access to individual properties will be from either one end of the road closure or the other.
Vehicle access to the Southern Civic Amenity Site and Port St Mary allotments will initially be from the Four Roads roundabout and later from Shore Road.