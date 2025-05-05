A biker who crashed, then refused to provide a blood sample, has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for five years.
Twenty-six-year-old Vincent Sims had previously pleaded not guilty to the offence, but on May 1, changed his plea to guilty.
Magistrates also ordered him to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Sims was riding a motorbike on the Creg Ny Baa Back Road on January 14, at 5.20pm.
He lost control and landed on a barbed wire fence.
He was taken to Noble’s Hospital, where police then requested a blood sample, but he refused and replied: ‘I object. No, I don’t want anything done by a healthcare professional.’
Sims was later interviewed and said he had been riding back to Laxey, where he lives, but there had been a road diversion, so he had had to travel on a route which he was less familiar with.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had suffered mental health issues and had been in shock after the accident.
She said that Sims said he had had previous trauma relating to interactions with the police, but now accepted he did not have a reasonable excuse for not providing the sample.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant worked as a fisherman and had just finished a 12-hour working day, when he was riding home, on a road that he didn’t travel on often.
Magistrates also ordered Sims, who lives at Agneash, to pay £300 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per month.