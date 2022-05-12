Cannan to address Tynwald following Ranson decision

The Chief Minister will make a statement to Tynwald next week, after the publication of a damning report.

Alfred Cannan MHK will speak on Tuesday following the decision published by the Employment and Equality Tribunal in the case bought by the former medical director of the island’s Department of Health and Social Care, Dr Rosalind Ranson.

The tribunal ruled in favour of Dr Ranson, citing her experience of being subject to ‘[unreasonable] blaming and bullying’ by bosses in the DHSC.

She was unfairly dismissed from her role as a result of whistleblowing when trying to advise the government’s Covid-19 response.

The chief minister said: ‘While the operation of the sub judice principle prevents public discussion of matters which are subject to ongoing judicial consideration, the tribunal’s findings raise a number of concerning broader questions about the culture within the Isle of Man Government as well as the quality of leadership and the management of performance.

‘We must be assured that the public service is working effectively from the highest levels down, so that government can get on with delivering for the people of the Isle of Man.

‘Government’s culture must be one of openness, respect and accountability with a focus on delivery and productivity by a public service workforce that has the right character, capability and credibility.