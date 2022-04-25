Changing huts for south prom

By Sue Woolley  
Thursday 28th April 2022 4:11 am
Queen's Pier

Following an initial conversation with the harbours division of the Department of Infrastructure, plans have been set in motion to site changing huts for sea bathers on Ramsey’s south promenade.

Deputy town clerk Steven Bevan has assured board members that all stakeholders would be consulted, including the RNLI, Mezeron and other businesses and the local swimming group.

