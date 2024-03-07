Mrs Corlett, who has been a member of the House of Keys since 2016 and represents Douglas Central, was speaking after her election to the role last week.
This followed former deputy speaker Daphne Caine MHK’s appointment as minister for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
Mrs Corlett continued: ‘I thank the members of the House of Keys for their support and their confidence in my ability to carry out the role.
‘In return, I can promise to fulfil my responsibilities as deputy speaker to the very best of my ability.’
As deputy speaker Mrs Corlett will serve as the presiding officer in the absence of the speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson SHK.