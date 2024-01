It was also confirmed that the current debt due for the Manxman stands at £77.2 million, a decrease from the figure of £78.5 million in December 2022. The Steam Packet also repaid £5.2 million of loans and £2.6 million of interest during 2023. Discussing warranty periods on the vessel, Dr Allinson said: ‘There is an 18 month warranty on the hull machinery and 12 months warranty on everything else. The Steam Packet have also agreed extended warranties on other items, such as a five year warranty on paint and an additional six months on the main generators.’