The ancient ceremony – believed to date back more than 1,000 years – is the focal point of the political year, when new laws are promulgated to the people.
The National Day is a bank holiday in the Isle of Man.
Events centre on Tynwald Hill in St John’s.
The British Armed Forces are represented each year with a guard of honour and a military band.
This year the King’s Company, First Battalion Grenadier Guards and the British Army Band Catterick will lead the standard bearers representing local organisations to line the processional way from the Royal Chapel to Tynwald Hill.
The formal Ceremony also revolves around the Hill with the procession from the Royal Chapel to Tynwald Hill following hundreds of years of tradition to hear each Act of Tynwald being read out in Manx and English by the Deemsters, in the presence of all Tynwald Members, officials, guests, and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, the King’s representative.
The law first written down in 1417, and described even then as ‘The Constitution of Old Time’, describes the practice originally established by the Vikings in the 10th century of gathering together to uphold the law, settle disputes, and make decisions affecting the community.
The name of Tynwald comes from the Old Norse Thingvöllr, meaning meeting place or assembly field.
While the function of Tynwald Day has evolved over the centuries, Tynwald continues to this day to meet in the open air once a year, on old midsummer’s day, to hear the promulgation of Acts on Tynwald Hill and giving the opportunity for members of the public to present a petition for redress as part of the ceremony on the hill.
Running alongside the formal proceedings on the hill there will be the traditional fair on the Back Fairfield with a variety of stalls from local charities, traders and food vendors.
After the ceremony, family-friendly events continue to be the focus for the rest of the day with a wide range of attractions and entertainment across St John’s including the Viking encampment in Cooil-y-Ree, the Grand Manx Dance on the Front Green, local choirs in the chapel and evening dancing and music at the TynwaldFest Marquee.
The National Day culminates at 10pm with the focus once again on Tynwald Hill where Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums will play the Manx National Anthem on the Hill supported by fire spinners, Spinnin’ Vannin.
