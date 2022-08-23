Dr Allinson added: ‘Government is committed to improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses as part of our Island’s climate transformation journey. Whilst we hope to see energy markets begin to stabilise as we move into 2023, this is looking increasingly unlikely in the short to medium term. Capping electricity prices will make a difference this winter and buys us time, taking us to spring when electricity use is lower. As a community we must work together and seize the opportunity to improve energy efficiency in homes in the months ahead.’