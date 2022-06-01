Isle of Man’s constitution under the spotlight

The Isle of Man’s constitution will come under the spotlight today (Monday, June 13).

Tynwald’s constitutional and legal affairs and justice committee will take oral evidence at 10.30am in the Legislative Council Chamber, Legislative Buildings, Buck’s Road, Douglas.

The committee will hear evidence on the topic of the Isle of Man constitution from Professor Peter Edge and Dr Derek O’Brien, both of Oxford Brookes University.

Dr O’Brien will contribute by remote videolink.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the hearing.

The proceedings can also be heard on the ‘live and listen again’ audio webcast service on the Tynwald website.

The members of the constitutional and legal affairs and justice committee appointed by Tynwald are Tanya August-Hanson MLC, Stu Peters MHK and Chris Thomas MHK.