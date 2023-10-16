Edward Clifford Irving, who was appointed CBE in 1980, had a political career spanning some 40 years.
At various times he represented North Douglas, West Douglas and East Douglas.
He also served as a member of the Governor’s Executive Council, the forerunner of the Council of Ministers, from 1968 and as chairman from 1977 to 1981.
He was chairman of the then Tourist Board from 1971 to 1981, and served as a member of a number of government bodies, including the Industrial Advisory Council, the Civil Service Commission, the Income Tax Commission and the Isle of Man Sports Council.
In 1987 he became a Member of the Legislative Council and retired from politics in 1995.
His daughter Caroline Irving said that she was pleased to present her father’s CBE to Tynwald ‘for the benefit of future generations’.
Receiving the framed medal and certificate, the President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly MLC, said: ‘It is important that we recognise the achievements and contributions of eminent figures in Manx politics, such as Clifford Irving who contributed much to the island’s constitutional development. On behalf of Tynwald, I extend my sincere thanks to Ms Irving for her generous gift, which will be put on prominent display for the wider public to view.’