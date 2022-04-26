More government support as inflation rises

The Treasury minister has announced further support in the face of rising costs of living.

David Ashford addressed Tynwald this morning and said the government would be offering further help to those who didn’t receive the energy support payment but cannot work.

He explained these are the same people who receive the ‘Christmas bonus’ which includes pensioners receiving state pension, persons who are long-term sick, carers and the recently bereaved.

It will be payable at a rate of £150 and will be received in June of this year.

Mr Ashford said that the government ‘cannot help everyone in every single circumstance’ but it is working on targeted support for the most vulnerable.