A delegation of Manx politicians recently attended the Crown Dependency Network in Guernsey.
The meeting also included MPs and parliamentary staff from Jersey and Guernsey.
The politicians discussed their common interests and shared best practice.
The Manx representatives were; speaker of the House of Keys Mr Juan Watterson SHK, Mrs Claire Christian MHK, Mr Paul Craine MLC, Mr Peter Greenhill MLC, Dr Michelle Haywood MHK Mr Tim Johnston MHK, Mrs Sarah Maltby MHK, and Mrs Kerry Sharpe MLC.
This year’s topics included the housing crisis in the crown dependencies and general elections in small jurisdictions.