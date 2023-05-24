The government will be holding its annual two-day conference in September.
This is the second Government Conference to take place following the inaugural event last year.
Its focus this year will be on three themes, including housing and infrastructure, education and skills and finance and budgets.
The government says it will present an opportunity for the local community to ‘engage with the government, share new ideas and have honest discussions about the challenges and opportunities’ facing the island.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘I am looking forward welcoming members of the Manx public once again to engage with Government at the annual Conference in September.
‘Last year we received much feedback and engaged in interesting conversations arising from various panels and Q&A sessions, the outcomes of which informed further development of the Island Plan and Economic Strategy.
‘Following feedback from 2022, this year’s agenda will offer key sessions at more flexible times to provide greater access for more of our community, and will focus on three key themes: housing, education and skills and finance and government budgets.
‘I hope this year’s Government Conference will spark the same level of engagement and conversation, and invite all Island residents to join the event as we collectively work towards building a more secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our island.’
More information about the 2023 Isle of Man Government Conference will be published 'in due course', and will be available here.