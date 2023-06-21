The top lawyer who will lead the review into the Dr Ranson case has been appointed.
He is Richard Wright KC.
The subject of the review is the management by the Isle of Man Government of the Ranson versus Department of Health and Social Care employment case.
Dr Ranson, the island’s former medical director, won an employment tribunal against the Department of Health and Social Care and was awarded £3.1m by a tribunal following her unfair dismissal.
A Tynwald select committee will work with Mr Wright to bring detailed terms of reference to Tynwald in July.
Mr Wright was called to the English Bar in 1998 and took silk in 2013.
His broad practice includes criminal, regulatory and public law.
He has previously acted in the Manchester Arena Inquiry and has been appointed as counsel to the UK-wide Covid-19 public inquiry.
He is head of the largest multi-disciplinary set of Chambers on the North Eastern Circuit and has recently completed a three-year term as leader of that circuit, guiding the profession through its response to the pandemic.
He sits as a recorder in the Crown and County Courts and is a Deputy High Court Judge. In 2022 he was appointed by the Lord Chancellor as a non-judicial member of the Sentencing Council.
Chair of the select committee Daphne Caine MHK said: ‘I am delighted that the select committee, on behalf of Tynwald, has secured the services of Richard Wright KC for this important role.
;In him, I am confident that we have found someone with the knowledge, experience, skills and personal qualities needed to scrutinise these complex and sensitive matters and to deliver a thorough and completely independent review without fear or favour or political interference”.
Mr Wright said: ‘Iam grateful to the select committee for appointing me to complete this important review. I am determined to produce an independent and comprehensive report to Tynwald as quickly as possible. I fully acknowledge the widespread concern that that these events have caused to the public and I look forward to beginning my work.’
The review will look at:
The interaction between the Department of Health and Social Care, the Attorney General’s Chambers, independent legal advisers and the Cabinet Office during the full course of the Tribunal
The relevant conduct of the Department of Health and Social Care highlighted by the Employment and Equality Tribunal in the liability judgement
The conduct by the Isle of Man Government during the litigation process
Consideration of access to all documentation in the context of legal professional privilege
What balance should be sought between evidence taken in public and in private
The MHKs appointed to the committee were Daphne Caine, Sarah Maltby and Stu Peters.