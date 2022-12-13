The support provided so far has been to enable those most affected by increases in the cost of living to manage the transition through the current inflationary pressures. Mr President, I cannot stress enough that the Treasury cannot continue to provide financial support at this level, we all have to adapt. Making our homes and businesses as energy efficient as possible has never been more important, and I would encourage all those that may qualify for the various energy efficiency support initiatives to take advantage of these. The cheapest unit of gas is the one we do not use.