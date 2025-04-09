The Chief Ministers says there will be no new chief executive officer in place for at least six months.
Andy Ralphs suddenly announced he was stepping down from the role at the end of March just a few weeks ago.
His final day as the most senior civil servant on the island was March 31. He had led the island’s public service since November 2023.
Chief Minister Alf Cannan since appointed Mark Lewin as interim chief executive officer, effective from April 1.
Mr Lewin, who had been Chief Officer at the Department for Enterprise, joined the Isle of Man Government in 2012.
At this week’s House of Keys sitting, Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas asked the Chief Minister when he expects recruitment for the chief executive officer to launch and how the role and person specification will be reviewed prior to this.
Mr Cannan said: ‘There are a number of external and internal challenges facing the island at present and there is a need for stability at the present time.
‘The interim chief executive officer brings a significant track record in strategic delivery as well as over a decade of experience operating within the civil service.
‘To provide for a period of reflection on the scope of the role, I do not expect to commence a new process to recruit a permanent holder for at least the next six months.’
He also confirmed the role of the chief executive officer will be examined over the next six months to see whether responsibilities can be enhanced.
Mr Cannan also explained the time it takes to recruitment a new chief executive officer would depend on a number of factors, such as whether it is an internal candidate that is successful or whether the successful will need to relocate.