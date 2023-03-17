After six months working at Legislative Buildings, Anna Hardman is firmly of this belief.
In September 2022 the 21-year-old joined Anya Dawson, 21, and Erynn Rainey, 18, on the one-year internship scheme delivered each year through the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office.
Manx-born Anna, a former QEII High School student and University of Northumbria history and politics graduate, is assigned to Tynwald’s research and scrutiny support services.
She said: ‘The work’s not only enjoyable but also meaningful. There’s a fair amount of behind-the-scenes work involved and doing research for members is very interesting.
‘What’s great about a Tynwald internship is that you’re in the thick of it.
‘Right from day one you’re a valued member of the team and given a level of responsibility I’d never imagined, such as the opportunity to write committee reports.
‘We also get the chance to visit government departments, such as external relations, for example.’
Anna has served as an assistant clerk to the built heritage committee.
She said: ‘I’m learning so much about Manx history and culture – and about the Legislative Buildings as well – so now I’m tending to look at buildings more closely.’
Anya, who is from St Albans but grew up here and attended St Ninian’s, is a University of York history graduate assigned to Tynwald’s table and publications services.
She explained that everyone is ‘treated as equals’ and encouraged to spend time in areas other than their own, which gives a ‘fuller understanding of how the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office functions’.
Anya said: ‘I did work experience at Tynwald in 2018, so had an idea of what to expect. I’m finding sitting days especially interesting.
‘I’ve also taken minutes, worked on Tynwald’s Instagram account, and helped with the tours of Chambers and mock debates for visiting primary school groups.
‘I’ve found that so few children know anything about Tynwald, so it’s great to be able to give them some insight into our parliament at a young age.’
Manx-born former QEII High School student Erynn is working with the corporate and engagement services team. Erynn came to Tynwald for work experience in 2019.
She said: ‘I’ve always been interested in politics so to be a Tynwald intern and have the opportunity to see politics in action is a unique experience, it’s not what most people of our age get to do.
‘It was only a few weeks into our internship when The Queen died and we had the privilege to be involved in the work that went into the proclamation proceedings – to be part of history, as it were.
‘Coming to work here is never a chore. I’ve been considering reading history at Leicester University, but working at Tynwald has changed my perspective on life and now I’m thinking about staying in the Isle of Man and seeing what careers might be available to me here.’