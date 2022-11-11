What Tynwald will be talking about today
The government is looking for approval to change the terms of reference for the independent review into its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson will move in the Tynwald sitting today that the end date be changed from September 2021 to April 2022, starting from December 2019.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover will also ask Chief Minister Alfred Cannan whether the recent changes in the Council of Ministers’ line-up will affect the stability of the government.
It comes after Health Minister Rob Callister was sacked from his position last week, causing Enterprise Minister and former Health Minister Lawrie Hooper to take the reins of the department.
John Wannenburgh will follow up on the progress of the Long Covid and ME/CFS clinic and when it will be up and running officially following a trial service.
Meanwhile, MHK Jason Moorhouse wants to know what has been done to protect and build on the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status, as well as what incentives there are to encourage businesses to recycle their waste.
On environmental issues, he will also ask how many GoCards issued in the last two years were made of biodegradable materials.
In light of the announcement of the TT 2023 timetable, David Ashford will be asking the enterprise minister what consultation and discussion took place with churches prior to the news.
Plus, Mr Ashford wants to know whether residents inside the course can expect more or less disruption due to the changes, and what increase in visitor numbers is expected over the next three years.
Housing and homelessness will also be addressed following the closure of Graih and members are wanting to know what action has been taken to ensure suitable accommodation is available to young people when they leave care or custody who find themselves homeless.
With the high costs of living, Mr Moorhouse will ask what plans there are for winter support to people on fixed incomes and people on long-term benefits.
Plans for the island’s abattoir will be questioned.
This follows Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber stepping into the position of chair at the Isle of Man Meat Plant last week.
An audit of the plant concluded some major challenges needed to be addressed.
Mr Glover will ask Mrs Barber how concerned she is about the Meat Plant and when a turnaround plan will be in place.
