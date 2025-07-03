A woman who assaulted two police officers while she was serving a suspended sentence has been jailed for eight months.
Jessica Marguerita Radcliffe appeared before magistrates on Thursday, July 3, having previously admitted the offences.
The court heard that she had nine previous convictions for violence, six involving police officers, and had been subject to two previous suspended sentences.
She had also previously failed to turn up for court and had been arrested via a warrant.
As she was sent to prison, chair of the magistrates Gill Eaton told the 35-year-old: ‘You clearly have no regard for the seriousness of these offences, or orders of the court.
‘This court can no longer give you any more opportunities.’
Earlier, prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police received a 999 call from a taxi driver on March 14, reporting they had dropped an intoxicated woman off at her Cushag Road address, and that she hadn’t paid.
Police went to the address and found Radcliffe lying on the grass in her back garden.
She invited the officers inside, but was then said to have made threats to self-harm.
She was arrested due to concerns for her welfare, but as officers took her to their van, Radcliffe kicked one of them on the shin and pulled away.
She was shouting and acting belligerently, but was eventually calmed down.
However, Radcliffe saw red mist again as she reached the back of the van and started to struggle, which resulted in her being put on the ground.
She then kicked another officer on the shin repeatedly.
When interviewed later, the defendant said she hadn’t been able to find her house keys or bank card, and claimed she had intended to pay the taxi driver.
In August 2024, Radcliffe was given a six month suspended sentence after assaulting a woman at the Heron pub in Anagh Coar.
Radcliffe’s engagement with probation services for the supervision element of her previous sentence was described as ‘intermittent and lacking’.
Representing her in court on July 3, advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had been struggling with her mental health at the time of the latest offences.
Ms Lobb said that Radcliffe had been in an abusive relationship for 12 years which had caused her long-lasting trauma.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and said that the defendant wanted to apologise to the officers.
She went on to say that Radcliffe was in a new relationship and asked the court to consider her role as sole carer for her two children, as their father was in prison.
Magistrates sentenced Radcliffe to eight weeks’ custody for the police assaults, and activated the six-month suspended sentence, to run consecutively.