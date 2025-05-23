A much-loved alfresco pizza spot on Peel quayside has partnered with one of the island’s most iconic breweries to release branded merchandise ahead of TT 2025.
Black Dog Oven, known for its wood-fired pizzas and laid-back harbourside atmosphere, has joined forces with Bushy’s Brewery to launch a new range of limited-edition pint cups and T-shirts celebrating both brands.
The collaboration features a custom-designed logo that combines the recognisable Bushy’s fox with Black Dog Oven’s branding.
The artwork was created by Charlie Hunt of Sneaky Weasel Signs, with the first batch of branded pint cups already behind the bar and available for customers to enjoy during the build-up to this year’s TT.
Owner of Black Dog Oven, Mike Wade, described the project as ‘possibly my favourite thing ever,’ adding that it marked the eatery’s first ever TT-related merchandise.
Reflecting on the partnership, Mike said: ‘Bushy’s has been part of my life since I was 16.
‘I met the best people there, played and watched the best gigs, created a thousand memories and carried much of what I figured out about life from there with me into most aspects of life ever since.
‘The Bushy’s fox is such an iconic little beastie.
‘Everyone knows it and recognises it - apart from TT week where everyone looked at Haff McCaffrey’s design and said “is that a kangaroo?”,’ he joked.
He continued: ‘Getting the Black Dog Oven going was made easier and a damn sight more enjoyable by having Bushy’s as a huge part of it.
‘Martin Brunnschwieler and Neil Convery have been a huge part of how the place has grown, and it’s just amazing to be so closely associated with Bushy’s.
‘But then there’s this! I can’t quite believe I’ve been able to get this design made up.
‘It’s an honour, a privilege and a genuine joy to have this on display.
‘Every time I think the Black Dog has given me everything it possibly could, something else appears and makes it even better.’
The exclusive T-shirts and sticker versions of the design are expected to be available from next week, just in time for the start of TT festivities.