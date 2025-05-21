A busy fortnight of TT entertainment kicks off this weekend, with gigs across the island.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at the British, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Rolling Sloane's at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Biskee Brisht at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- A Third Above at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Trevor John Shimmin at Mann Made (Bottleneck Car Park), Douglas, 6pm to 7.30pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Shark at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- The Misfits at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Lazy Daze at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Heathen Chemistry at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Trevor Nelson at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm to midnight.
- Duelling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Ruby Biscoe-Taylor and Alex Harris at the Bottleneck, Douglas.
- The Bop Katz at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
Monday
- Winston Liu at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
Tuesday
- Heikki Koistinen at the TT Fan Park, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Shadows at Sunset at the Bottleneck, Douglas, 6pm.
- Fusion at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas.
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
Wednesday
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Ideal Forgery at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
