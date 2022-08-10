Possible change in poo bag policy
Port Erin Commissioners are reviewing the costs and benefits in providing dog gloves (dog poo bags) throughout the village, with the chance they may be taken away if their usage does not improve.
The commissioners have been providing free dog poo bags around the village since dispensers for them were installed in 2019.
With an annual cost of around £2,500 per year, the board said it was disappointed that there had not been a marked improvement in dog faeces being picked up around the village.
The board agreed to monitor the situation and costs over the next 12 months and ‘unless a significant improvement is seen’, the provision of dog poo bags around the village may be removed.
The chair of Port Erin Commissioners, Godfrey Egee, commented: ‘The board has provided the dog glove dispensers around the village which are there for those who may require an extra glove on occasion.
‘Dog walkers should really not be leaving home without their own provision for picking up after their dog.
‘We have received reported of users taking many, many bags which is certainly not the intended use.
‘We would reiterate that all dog walkers ensure they pickup after their dogs and dispose of the waste in any waste bin, or the wheelie bin at home.’
