John McGuinness MEB’s 30-year TT career will be celebrated with a new set of Isle of Man Post Office stamps.
Created in partnership with the 23-time winner, the release features imagery from Pacemaker Press and Dave Kneen Photography.
The collection also highlights McGuinness’s accomplishments at two other prestigious road racing events with two stamps dedicated to the North West 200 and two to his performances at the Macau Grand Prix.
The Morecambe Missile said: ‘The Isle of Man is a beautiful island and racing the Mountain Course is a massive challenge. There are highs and lows but it is something that I have loved every moment of.
‘The TT is about so much more than the racing though.
‘Meeting friends, old and new, and having the craic with the rest of the paddock and the fans is all part of the fun.
‘I have met so many wonderful people over the past 30 years and received so much love and affection. I am very grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way during my TT journey.
‘That journey isn’t over yet but it feels great to have these stamps to mark the 30th milestone. I feel honoured and am very grateful to Isle of Man Post Office and everyone involved in making this happen.’
The collection includes a signed cover, limited to just 100 examples worldwide with £5 from each sale in support of the TT Marshals Association.
‘The Biker Collection’ offers 12 postcards sharing breath-taking imagery of McGuinness’s road racing career, supplied within a protective folder accompanied with a mint set of officially issued stamps.
This special release also includes a collectable booklet, featuring imagery and expert commentary on McGuinness’s three-decade long history with the Mountain Course.