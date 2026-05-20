The Isle of Man Government has approved three forms of digital identification for age verification as part of ongoing efforts to encourage wider retailer acceptance of electronic ID checks, the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs has confirmed.
Responding to a question from Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, Jane Poole-Wilson said the Department of Home Affairs has powers under Regulation 64 of the Liquor Licensing and Public Entertainment Regulations 2022 to approve digital identity systems for alcohol purchases.
The minister said the department has so far approved the Yoti app, the Post Office EasyID app and the Lloyds Bank Smart ID app for use as digital proof of age.
These are accepted alongside traditional forms of identification including passports, driving licences, student identity cards, proof of age cards and UK residence permits.
‘The rollout has been gradual in order to build up confidence for retailers and awareness among the public,’ Mrs Poole-Wilson said.
‘The department continues to progress targeted work with retailers who are reported as not yet accepting electronic verification, to enable them to do so.
‘It is hoped that this will increase its utilisation.’
She told members that electronic verification has remained a standing item on the agenda of the Isle of Man Licensing Forum, which has focused on consultation, training, public awareness and monitoring implementation.
Dr Allinson said concerns had been raised by younger constituents who regularly need to prove their age and asked whether work would continue to improve consistency across retailers and licensed premises, particularly where larger chains with headquarters outside the Isle of Man may be unfamiliar with local legislation.
‘Department officers have and continue to engage with larger retailers,’ Mrs Poole-Wilson replied.
‘We are also working on a survey to understand the extent to which digital ID is being used and accepted, and what training or support would help the industry.’