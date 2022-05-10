Power of the press

A charity is celebrating after a wellwisher made a substantial donation after reading about it in our newspapers.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man (HBOT IOM) has been given £300,000 by local resident Ivan Soulsbury.

The hyperbaric chamber has been closed for some time while fundraising has been taking place, but this latest donation will accelerate the project.

Mr Soulsbury has been following the charity’s appeals for donations in the press.

The charity wants to instal a new chamber and all of its associated equipment and rebuild the hyperbaric facility as soon as possible.

Following the charity’s latest article in our newspapers, Mr Soulsbury contacted it.

He said that he ‘could see the huge benefits of having the return of a hyperbaric medicine facility’ and ‘was delighted to be able to do something for this beautiful island and its residents’.

Secretary and project coordinator at the chamber, Debbie Barron, said: ‘I am humbled and eternally grateful to Ivan for his outstanding act of generosity.

‘I have personally assured him his money will be utilised in the capital project.

‘Ivan has provided the charity with certainty that the project will now be completed much earlier than we could ever have expected. This has not only lifted my heart, but it allows us to move very quickly into the third and final phase of fundraising to be able to provide a hyperbaric medicine service in the future.’

With TT events just around the corner, the charity is appealing for anyone who would like to take a charitable bucket for their event, business or garden to get in touch.