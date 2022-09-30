Preview of upcoming permanent TT gallery
Heritage Open Days 2022: a preview of some of the machinery which will feature in the Manx Museum’s new TT gallery -
Manx National Heritage has given people the first look at some of the items and displays to be included in the new TT gallery at the Manx Museum.
The exclusive preview at MNH’s Braddan storage facility was part of the organisation’s open days last weekend, with more events taking place this weekend from October 7 to 9.
Portraying the history of the TT from its beginnings in 1907 to modern day, the gallery promises it: ‘will offer the opportunity to experience a tantalising taste of the TT atmosphere all year round through the real-life stories of everyone involved – riders, families, mechanics, marshals and fans.’
Displays will also include historic artefacts such as part of the old TT scoreboard, the hip flask given to Rem Fowler, the winner of the first ever race 115 years ago, and the trophy presented to Percy Evans after he won the first race over the Mountain Course in 1911.
The preview, which took place on Friday, largely provided a glimpse at some of the many historic bikes collected by MNH and their partners to be displayed at the museum.
Machinery there included the Suzuki in which Mike Hailwood won the Senior TT in 1979, the bike ridden by John McGuinness in the last TT Zero race and the sidecar outift used by the Birchall brothers between 2015 and 2018 to win seven of their TT titles.
Last year, the exhibition also secured a bike used in the 1914 junior TT, one of the few pre-WWI machines still surviving.
The permanent gallery is due to open later this year in the Manx Museum in Douglas and will be located in the specially refurbished basement area, which is free to enter.
