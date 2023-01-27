Proposals to increase the rates of minimum wage in the Isle of Man will go before Tynwald for consideration at its February 21 sitting.
The proposed new rates involve an increase to the minimum wage rate from £9.50 to £10.75 per hour, representing an increase of £1.25 per hour.
The rates for those aged 16-17 will be increased from £6.80 to £8.05, with the development worker rate being abolished.
Subject to Tynwald approval, the proposed new rates will come into effect from April 1.
Minister for Enterprise Lawrie Hooper said: ‘In bringing forward the proposals in respect of the minimum wage, the department and Treasury have considered a number of factors, including the continued impact of cost of living pressures on disposable income, and ongoing skills shortages across many sectors.
‘Importantly, the proposals also set a foundation for a smooth transition from the minimum wage to the living wage by April 2025, in line with our commitment in the Island Plan, by seeking to erode a third of the differential forecast between minimum and living wage rates in each of the next three years.
‘Whilst there is no doubt that some businesses will be impacted by an increase of the rates of minimum wage, with low levels of unemployment across the island, many have in effect already raised wage levels as a measure to retain existing workers and attract new workers in a competitive labour market.
‘More broadly, whilst striking a balance between the needs of employers and our working population is of the utmost importance, we must also ensure the Isle of Man’s proposition is strong and competitive on a national and international level as we look to fill labour shortages and promote the island as a strong, vibrant and sustainable place to live and work.’