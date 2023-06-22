Proposals to improve family leave rights, whistle-blowing and zero-hour contracts will enter the legislative branch of Keys on Tuesday.
In January 2023 the Department for Enterprise announced it wanted to bring forward a broad range of reforms relating to each of these employment legislation matters, having received support during public consultation.
This comprises the first of two Bills which the department has scheduled in the legislative programme published as part of the Island Plan, with further reforms planned following appropriate consultation.
The proposed amendments would include the introduction of the right to time off work to accompany a partner to antenatal appointments, for adoption appointments and to take care of dependents in emergencies.
It would also make shared parental leave a right, as well as parental bereavement leave. This would include cases of miscarriage and stillbirth.
In terms of whistle-blowing the amendment would see the introduction of a public interest test.
There would also be an introduction of vicarious liability to prevent detrimental treatment of whistle-blowers by other employees on behalf of an employer.
It would remove the requirement that a disclosure be ‘made in good faith’ as well as providing provision to make clear that a protected disclosure has been made.
In addition it introduces the power to make regulations to require prescribed persons to report on whistle-blowing cases as well as the power for interim relief.
In terms of zero-hour contracts it would see the introduction of the provision to make a right to a written statement of employment terms and conditions a ‘day one’ right.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said: ‘The introduction of the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2023 into the branches is part of an ongoing commitment from the DfE to deliver meaningful improvements to employment legislation, with family rights, whistle-blowing and zero hours contracts only the first of a number of matters which the department is seeking to bring forward.
‘The Island Plan highlighted an over-arching intention to ensure the Isle of Man’s employment legislation is improved and keeping pace with an ever-evolving landscape to ensure our workers are protected, and to further enhance the Isle of Man’s proposition as a secure, vibrant and sustainable jurisdiction of choice for employers and employees alike.’
He added: ‘It was clear from the consultation responses received last year that there is broad support from the community and businesses for the proposed amendments, recognising the importance of the rights of employees, and the duties and responsibilities of employers being clearly understood and recognised.’