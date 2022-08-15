Protest against police at Pride
Tuesday 16th August 2022 3:04 pm
Two performers at the Isle of Pride festival have sparked controversy after holding up posters to protest the presence of uniformed police officers at the event.
Nona Binary and Fenella Beach held up signs that read ‘No pride in policing’ and ‘No cops at pride’ during the event.
Fenella Beach commented on an Instagram post: ‘If you don’t understand why we held these signs then read Stone Butch Blues by Leslie Feinberg and get back to me.’
One commenter on a Manx LGBT Facebook group said they were saddened to see the signs as it ‘is our police service, as much as anyone’s’.
The signs come after Chief Constable Gary Roberts expressed disappointment at the exclusion of officers at last year’s festival.
