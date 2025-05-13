The island’s flagship cybersecurity conference will return to the Comis Hotel, Santon in October.
Talking about the event on Wednesday, October 15, a spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs said: ‘In the wake of recent cyber-attacks on major UK retailers like Marks & Spencer and the Co-op, CYBERISLE 2025 is more relevant than ever.
‘Now a key event in the island’s digital calendar, it will bring together top cybersecurity experts, public sector leaders, business representatives, and international partners for a day packed with insightful panels, interactive breakout sessions, and practical advice.
‘This year’s theme, “Building a Resilient Island”, focuses on the crucial task of strengthening our digital infrastructure and implementing effective security measures to protect the Island’s vital systems.’
The conference will centre around this theme, bringing together experts, practitioners, and policymakers to explore practical strategies for resilience.
Through keynote talks and panel discussions attendees will cover topics such as incident response, public-private collaboration, supply chain security, and regulatory readiness, all aligned with the goal of strengthening the island’s collective cyber resilience.
Director of the government’s Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA), Mike Haywood, added: ‘Recent events in the UK and around the world underscores the growing need for strong digital defences, and CYBERISLE is a crucial part of this for our island.
‘The event aims to foster collaboration, raise awareness, and strengthen cyber resilience across all sectors, and this year we really will be focussing on resilience of our infrastructure, to keep our island and our information safe.’
The Cyber Security Centre (CSC) is looking for speakers and sponsors to help support the event, to find out how to get involved visit csc.gov.im/cyberisle