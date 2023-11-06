Work on a £6.5 million project to replace sewage treatment works in Crosby to meet growing demand will start this month.
Planners have approved a bid by Manx Utilities (MU) to modernise the existing 1960 facility at Crosby to allow it to serve the Glen Vine area.
The MU say part of the heritage trail will be closed for 10 weeks early next year due to the works.
The 18-month project is expected to be completed by April 2025.
The current site, which services the Crosby and Glen Vine areas, is said to be outdated - having been built in the 1960s.
The MUA says ‘environmental benefits’ will take centre stage of the work to bring the sewage works up to modern standards, and the teams will use ‘newer technologies and processes to maximise efficiency and minimise environmental impact’.
Some trees on the site will need to be removed, with it ‘necessary for the construction works to progress’.
A number of native trees will be planted once the works are complete.
It assures the new facility will ‘further reduce pollutants in the discharged effluent, enhancing water quality in the adjacent River Dhoo and surrounding water bodies’.
Contractors, Paul Carey & Sons are undertaking the project, with completion expected by April 2025.
For 10 weeks from January to March 2024 a section of the Heritage Trail will be closed, with diversions in place.
A statement from MU said: ‘These works will include a pipeline installed within the heritage trail to link a new pumping station at Glen Vine to the Crosby works.
‘Unfortunately this will involve a closure of the heritage trail during this activity, which is unavoidable, although the timing of these works should minimise disruption to local residents.
‘The trail will be closed for 10 weeks from the start of January to the middle of March 2024. Further details of diversion routes will be provided ahead of the works commencing.’
It added that it’s grateful to the community and users of the Heritage Trail for their understanding.
‘Manx Utilities is grateful for the understanding of the local community and users of the Heritage Trail whilst this essential work is undertaken. We are committed to providing a sewage treatment solution that is safe, reliable, efficient, and ecologically friendly that will benefit the area for many years to come’.