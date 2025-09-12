Isle of Man Energy is set to reintroduce a customer service counter at its Douglas office.
The utility firm, previously known as Manx Gas, closed its public reception at Murdoch House on South Quay in November 2023.
At the time managing director Aidan Baglow said it was ‘no longer viable or necessary’ to run a fully-staffed reception service as the ‘vast majority’ of customers could be dealt with online or over the phone.
But the move sparked a lot of criticism from customers.
Now the firm has announced it is reintroducing a customer service counter on September 16.
The company said the decision forms part of an improvement strategy, ‘recognising the importance of providing a face-to-face payment facility to support those who are unable to use digital or telephone services’.
In addition to billing and payment issues, customers can also get advice on energy saving tips or book a free home energy consultation.
Mr Baglow said: ‘We’ve been working hard to improve our online services, which are preferred for their speed and convenience by many customers - at the same time, we know that face-to-face service is important for other customers.
‘We want to make sure everyone feels supported. No one should be left behind.’
Isle of Man Energy stressed the importance of contacting the energy provider if customers are worried about their gas bills.
The new counter service will open on Tuesday (September 16), with opening hours of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas has been invited to officially reopen the facility at midday on the day.
Isle of Man Energy said it continues to offer a range of ways for customers to manage their accounts, including online or over the phone. It said it has significantly invested in its website, online account management portal and call centre.