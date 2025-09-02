Award-winning comedian and best-selling author Sophie McCartney is set to take to the Villa Marina stage in December with her show ‘One Foot In The Rave’.
After a record-breaking debut international tour in 2023 and 2024, Sophie is now preparing to head back out across the UK with ‘comfy slippers and a glitterball in hand’.
McCartney, widely known for her popular online comedy persona ‘Tired and Tested,’ has built a loyal following through her humorous and relatable sketches.
Her new stage show explores the transition into middle age, examining themes such as changing social dynamics, ageing, and modern motherhood.
Through observational comedy, McCartney addresses questions such as navigating life between youth and old age, the appeal of cancelled plans, and the realities of growing older - gracefully or otherwise.
Described as tackling the challenges of perimenopause with humour and honesty, the show blends personal anecdotes with broader reflections on womanhood and midlife.
‘One Foot In The Rave’ aims to deliver sharp commentary with humour, sequins, and a dose of nostalgia.
Talking about her show, Sophie said: ‘I’m so excited to be heading out on tour again, if nothing else so I get four nights a week in a hotel room on my own!
‘This show is really close to my heart, and whether you’re at the same stage of life as me, a little further on, or worried about getting anywhere near middle age, I want you to leave thinking “wow, it’s really not that bad.”
‘The energy of the last show was incredible, and this time I’m going one slippered step further.’
The show takes place on Friday, December 12, beginning at 8pm.
To find out more about the show and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/sophie-mccartney-one-foot-in-the-rave/