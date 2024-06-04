More than £100,000 was spent on policing the Queen Camilla’s brief visit to the island earlier this year.
Crowds lined the street to greet the Queen on March 20 in what was the first Royal visit to the island since 2021.
She was here for just three hours, during which time she attended Douglas City Hall to officially confer city status upon the island’s capital.
Isle of Man Constabulary has now revealed how much it cost to police her visit.
It was responding to a Freedom of Information request submitted by Manx advocate Ian Kermode.
The police said the estimated total cost of the visit was approximately £102,000 based on overtime and additional duties.
This included mutual aid, the provision of policing assistance from other forces.
But this figure does not include the cost where officers were involved as part of their rostered shift.
A total of 115 Constabulary staff and 50 police officers from the UK were involved in some capacity during the visit.
Some of these local officers may only have spent a proportion of their shift involved in the event.
The police confirmed that an estimated total of 1,300 man/woman hours were involved including all security operations, crowd duties and road traffic duties.
This figure is based on officers being assigned specific duties in relation to the Queen’s visit.
The Queen arrived in the island later morning on March 20 and departed for Northern Ireland mid-afternoon.
At City Hall she delivered a speech on behalf of His Majesty the King and present the Letters Patent conferring city status on the Borough of Douglas.
Her Majesty then took time to speak to members of the crowds of people who had lined the streets to catch a glimpse of her.
A number of roads were closed and bus services diverted during the Royal visit.