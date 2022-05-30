Queen’s Jubilee Celebration round-up

Communities across the Isle of Man are marking the Queen’s 70-year reign in a variety of different celebrations.

To mark the Platinum Jubilee, the President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly said the monarch has shown devotion and loyalty to the people of the Isle of Man.

He added: ‘I know that many of us will be taking part in Jubilee festivities this week, and I wish everyone an enjoyable bank holiday weekend celebrating the historic occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.’

Port Erin Lifeboat Station will light a beacon along with thousands of other communities throughout the regions of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Overseas Territories to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee. The community beacon will be lit at 9.15pm on Thursday, June 2, and will be visible from Port Erin’s Raglan Pier.

A commonwealth beacon will also be set alight on Thursday evening at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas, with the service to be opened by Douglas Town Band at 9.15pm followed by an address from the mayor. The beacon will be lit at 9.45pm.

King William’s College and Buchan Primary School have united with members of the community to record a new choral piece ‘In Our Service’ to mark the occasion.

More than 70 students and staff from both schools past and present came together in the chapel of St Thomas based at King William’s College to sing and record the song that was commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music. The lyrics of the song, written by British music producer Thomas Hewitt Jones are based on the Queen’s own speeches, highlighting her ‘service and devotion throughout her reign’.

The recording of ‘In Our Service’ sung by the southern schools joint choir is available to listen to on King William’s College YouTube page.

Arbory and Rushen Commissioners have an afternoon of activities planned at Clucas’s Orchard for the jubilee on Friday, June 3, with the celebrations beginning at 1.55pm with an official opening from the captains of both parishes. Entertainment includes a fancy dress competition, children’s and adults’ sports with theatre group Hello Little People and a classic car display. Also in Rushen, Moorhouse Farm bail art at Ballakillowey Roundabout Field has been designed to celebrate the 70 years of service to Her Majesty the Queen.

The Pulrose community is hosting a party on the green in the centre of the estate outside Pulrose Methodist Church between 1pm and 4pm on Friday, June 3, with games, crafts and a bouncy castle available for children, along with cake and competitions. The organisers are encouraging those attending to wear a crown to be judged upon arrival. The event is completely free and everyone is welcome.

Alexander Drive, Douglas, residents are holding a tea in the park event on Thursday, June 2, to commemorate the jubilee, as well as celebrating Douglas being awarded city status recently, with the Queen’s Centenary Gardens playing host to afternoon drinks, cakes and biscuits.

Along with other schools across the island celebrating the Queen’s 70 years of service, Foxdale Primary School dedicated yesterday afternoon to singing the national anthem and Jubilee songs, designing crowns and corgis hosting a variety of quizzes and making Jubilee fruit skewer and cakes.

Onchan Commissioners have arranged a Jubilee party in the park, but it won’t take place until Saturday, June 25. The event, held at Onchan Pleasure Park, will begin at noon and have a range of free activities for people to choose from, with a Jubilee colouring competition, face painting and hunt the corgis just to name a few.

Live music will continue throughout the day until 11pm, including performances from Ian Thompson, Onchan Silver Band and The Fundamentals.

Marown Commissioners are celebrating on Sunday, June 12, with residents encouraged to meet at Marown Church for a service at 11.30am, followed by afternoon tea.