Commuter traffic splashed through several inches of water again today (Thursday) at a junction that frequently floods after heavy rain.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse had tabled a Tynwald question to the Infrastructure Minister on flood-prone Balthane Corner.
He is asking Tim Crookall how many times in each month since January 2019 has his department received reports of concerns about flooding at the Balthane roundabout, inspected drainage at that site and carried out drainage work there.
A link road through the Reayrt Mie estate was constructed by Dandara and opened in July last year.
But work on the roundabout, which is expected to cost £1.92m, has been delayed following the discovery that land needed for the scheme was covered by a covenant.
The land in question includes part of a wooded area opposite the current Balthane Road junction. It was previously managed by DEFA and its predecessor but was transferred to Malew Commissioners 10 to 15 years ago.
Part of that agreement was that the local authority would transfer to the DoI any land required for a road widening scheme.
But Malew Commissioners needed to secure an agreement to release a covenant on that plot.
Clerk to Malew Commissioners Barry Powell said: ‘Everything is progressing towards completion of the transfer of the land. There are no issues or delays, it’s just down to due legal process which can take time.’